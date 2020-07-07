REGULAR Joseph Rowntree Theatre performer Hannah King ran an online virtual dance fitness class in aid of the venue's Raise the Roof appeal.

As well as being fun for everyone who took part, the class raised £290 for the appeal.

A total of 30 people joined in from 22 households and included participants of all ages.

Personal trainer and fitness manager Hannah said: “It was a great chance for people to catch up with their theatre friends who they haven’t seen throughout lockdown.

"One family had members taking part in Aberdeen, York and London so they could all have fun together and see each other!”

Participants were able to take part with their cameras switched either on or off.

Hannah has performed many times at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre, most recently playing the role of Sinbad in the Rowntree Players’ pantomime of the same name last year.

Hannah added: “I have grown up performing and watching shows at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre, made so many friends, built my confidence and made fabulous memories there. I thought it was definitely time to do something to give back!”

The theatre launched its Raise the Roof campaign last month by creating an online music video put together 'virtually' during lockdown. The appeal has already raised more than £2,300.

Dan Shrimpton, chair of trustees of the charity, said: “There is a lot of momentum now behind the campaign. We’ve had money raised through the sale of face masks, the sale of bags of sweets and chocolates which we had already stocked up on and from other small fundraisers organised by our volunteers. Our latest launch is Yorkshire’s Got Talent which we are sure will be a huge online event.”

To launch the Raise the Roof campaign the theatre has set up a Just Giving page (https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Raise-the-Roof) and is encouraging people to donate even just the amount of a takeaway coffee.