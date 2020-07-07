Hand sanitiser stations have been installed in York city centre today to help shoppers and visitors feel safe.
The York BID (Business Improvement District) have positioned nine large ‘tower’ units in main squares and thoroughfares, along with eight smaller units fixed to lamp posts at the city’s main entrance points.
They are free to use 24 hours a day and will remain in place for as long as required according to public health advice.
The specially-commissioned dispensers have been funded and supplied by the BID.
Andrew Lowson, executive director of York BID, said: “It is critical that people returning to the city centre feel comfortable and safe, and these units will enable everyone to practice good hygiene standards as they go about the city.”
He added: “We have realigned BID resources into the highest priority areas which will help businesses going forward, and are continuing to work with partners to plan longer term how we will assist in the recovery of the business community.”
The sanitiser stations are co-branded with the City of York Council message Let’s Be Safe and will be monitored and regularly re-filled by the BID cleaning team.
