A BEAUTY business owner has scooped four national industry awards.
Karen Kirby who founded Pro Level Beauty in Malton won gold awards for Entrepreneur and Training Centre of Excellence in the British Hair and Beauty Awards.
She also took away silver and bronze for brow and lash specialist of the year for the Yorkshire and Humber region.
Karen had worked from home for several years before launching Pro Level Beauty two years ago, to provide high-end beauty services and training under one roof.
“Seeing clients and students leave with the self confidence they deserve is what drives my passion and hard work," she said.
The business has been closed since March due to lockdown.
“Winning these awards has given a huge lift to our spirits, ready for an exciting comeback. Clients not only benefit physically from the services we offer but also mentally from the wellbeing and feel good factor it provides,” added Karen.