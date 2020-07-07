A WOMAN from York, who volunteers to support the homeless, has been nominated for a Community Pride award.

Kym Brown, who lives in the New Earswick area, has been nominated for the Volunteer of the Year in this year’s awards.

Kym is one of the founders of the Helping Other People In Need Group (HOPING) Street Kitchen, a team of volunteers who give up their time to help feed and clothe homeless people in the York area.

They set up every Wednesday and Sunday evenings, from 6-8pm in King’s Square in the city, where those that are homeless can come and get a hot meal.

Although Kym works as an epileptic specialist at York Hospital, she gives up a huge amount of her free time to volunteer for the charity and support the homeless people in the area.

Further information can be found on HOPING Street Kitchen and the work they do by searching for them on Twitter @HopingYork.

Kym has been nominated for the Volunteer of the Year award by her daughter, Mathilda.

Mathilda said: “Even though my mum works full-time, she gives up a lot of her time to help the charity.

“She deserves some recognition for her work, she puts in all hours of her time to make sure there is no homeless unfed.

“I don’t know anyone who puts in as much work to make someone happy. She has even been carrying on through the Covid-19 pandemic too.”

This year’s Volunteer of the Year award is sponsored by Aviva.

The Community Pride awards is supported by City of York Council and the main sponsor is Benenden Health.

As well as the Volunteer of the Year, there will also be prizes for Spirit of Youth, Person of the Year, Good Neighbour of the Year, Sporting Hero, Best Community Project, School of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Public Sector Hero and and Health Service Hero.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Entries for this year’s Community Pride awards can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination on The Press website.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 24. Three finalists will then be selected from each category. An overall winner for each will be revealed at a ceremony later in the year.

Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which we unfortunately cannot return.