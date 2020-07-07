LIBRARIES across York are re-opening their doors for the first time in months.

From today (July 7), libraries at York Central, Acomb, Clifton and Tang Hall will be once again open to readers with pre-booked appointments.

The reading cafés at Rowntree Park and Homestead Park were opened yesterday and will be serving drinks and snacks to take away and enjoy outside. Whilst Explore’s new Reading café in Hungate will be opening its doors for the first time today.

Safety measures put in place will protect costumers and staff, meaning that a library visit will not be the same as before. Books will be available using a click and collect system, computers and printing will be available with pre-booked slots, and opening hours will be reduced.

In April, City of York Council granted £17,000 to Explore York Libraries and Archives to extend the range of virtual services to support individuals, families and communities of York during the Coronavirus emergency. In recent months online library memberships have grown by as much as 600% in some of the city’s areas, highlighting how vital the resources have been to many.

Residents can still use the online library service which has a range of e-books and audiobooks for all ages, and free access to Press Reader with an extensive archive of 7000+ newspaper and magazine titles updated daily.

Councillor Darryl Smalley, Executive Member for Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, commented: “Libraries have always been at the heart of our communities in York, it’s great to see York’s libraries opening their doors to readers once again.

“I’d like to thank the Explore team, who have worked hard to provide excellent online resources throughout the last few months, helping to support many residents across York, particularly those living on their own.

“With a new reading café in Hungate opening its doors for the first time, I’m proud that in York we are opening new library facilities at a time when many Council’s across the country are reducing their services. The success of our Explore Centres and Reading Cafés is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who make them such great places to spend time in.”

For more information on opening times, click and collect and booking appointments, please visit the Explore website: https://www.exploreyork.org.uk/were-back/