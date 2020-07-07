POLICE are investigating a "horrific incident" in which a group of teenagers allegedly followed a York woman home and smashed her windows.
York North Police have taken to Facebook to appeal for information following the incident, which happened at about 3.45pm on Monday.
They said a lone female cyclist came across a group of teenagers on the cycle path that runs from Wigginton Road to New Earswick.
"She used her bell to alert them and as they were all over the path," they said. "They followed her home and then broke some of her windows with objects that they had thrown."
They are appealing for anyone who was in the area, or saw a group at that time in the Magnolia Grove area of New Earswick, to get in touch on 101.
"Any information on this horrific incident then please call us and quote NYP-06072020-0312," York North Police said.
Comments are closed on this article.