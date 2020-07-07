A NORTH Yorkshire hospice has taken part in an initiative to help provide laptops for students at a local school.
The George Pindar School reached out to local businesses to ask if they could help by donating any laptops that were no longer in use, which Saint Catherine’s Hospice responded to.
The aim is to help students who are currently working at home and do not have access to the necessary IT equipment.
Rob Webb, IT manager at Saint Catherine’s, was able to provide some equipment for the school and said he was “delighted,” to be able to help.
Lesley Welsh, headteacher at George Pindar School, said: “The challenges we have faced as a school since the beginning of lockdown have been unprecedented and we are so grateful that the Scarborough business community has come to our aid as we sought to provide devices to all students who required them.”
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the kindness of our local community during the pandemic, so it was great to be able to give something back. We wish the students every success with their studies.”