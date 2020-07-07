YORK Museums Trust has revealed when two of its attractions will reopen.
York Castle Museum and York Art Gallery will both open to the public again on August 1.
However, a trust spokesperson said the Yorkshire Museum will remain closed for the time being "to allow us to focus on putting in place our plans to ensure the safety of our staff and visitors at the gallery and Castle Museum."
The spokesperson added: "Details of our opening days and times, how to book tickets online and further information about your visit will be released shortly. Please follow our social media channels for the latest information.
"We would love to hear from you about how we can make your return to our museums as comfortable and enjoyable experience as possible. If you have a few minutes spare, please click on our survey link below to share your thoughts."
Survey link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=5PhW14h2vE-P_rxAJEcR9cc9soyxTX1In9Sd1WcLzbpURUI3U0hKVVNBSFIxT0w2TEg1RVpUUkxNVi4u