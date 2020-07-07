A NORTH Yorkshire girl decided to raise money for the NHS during lockdown by getting creative.

Izzy Harwood had a brainwave to get crafty when she was stuck at home in April. With her mum’s help, she set up a fundraising page and began to make bracelets in return for donations to the NHS.

The eight-year-old, from Whitley, has now raised more than £400 for the association of NHS charities.

Mum Nicky Harwood said: “Izzy was sat having breakfast one morning when she came up with the idea. It was just after the first three weeks of lockdown. She said she wanted to raise money for the people who are saving lives during the coronavirus. I had set up a fundraising page and posted on social media to our family and friends.

“Izzy had been telling her class on Google classroom what she had been up to over the Easter holidays and mentioned about raising money in that message.

“Her school teacher then shared this with all the other school teachers who found the fundraising page. The response was overwhelming for Izzy as she then received lots more orders and some really lovely messages.

“She got quicker at making them, too.

“We are really proud of her, coming up with the idea to raise money off her own back and then doing it herself. She’s been fitting it in around home schooling as well.”

The student attends Whitely and Eggborough Community Primary School and has been doing home learning since the pandemic began.

Izzy added: “I’ve been really missing my friends during lockdown and I’ve been missing going to school.

“I wanted to do something to help the people who were helping others during the pandemic.”

Sarah Langridge, headteacher at Whitley and Eggborough Community Primary, said: “We are really proud of Izzy's efforts of fundraising and it was such a lovely idea.

“Many of the staff have supported her work and bought bracelets and pictures – they made a lovely accessory and as they were rainbow colours were very topical at the time.

“We have lovely caring children here at Whitley and Eggborough who live out our motto of Caring, Helping and Sharing on a daily basis.”