TWO mountain bikes were stolen in a raid on a house in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after the bikes were stolen in a burglary some time between 11pm on Sunday, July 5 and 6am on Monday, July 6 in St Leonard’s Crescent, Scarborough, when a garden shed was broken into.
One bike is described as an adult’s red and silver Voodoo mountain bike, with a red and black seat. The second is described as a red and silver custom built Carrera mountain bike with a blue and black seat.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they have any information the that they believe will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sophie Milner or email Sophie.Milner@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12200114312 when passing on information.