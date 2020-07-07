IF you're a York film fan and can't wait to go back to the cinema, there's good news - provided you're prepared to travel a little.
Everyman has announced it is reopening its cinemas in Harrogate and Leeds this Friday.
It tweeted: "Are you busy this Friday? Because these familiar doors finally reopen... "
However, it did not say when its cinema in York's Blossom Street will be reopening, just 'more to come soon.'
Movies showing in Harrogate include Parasite, Fantastic Mr Fox, and Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.