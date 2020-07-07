PROJECTS which are ‘shovel ready’ and likely to boost York’s revival could be in line to share £15.4 million.

York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership has secured the Government funds to accelerate capital investment projects, support jobs and economic recovery from Covid-19.

LEP chairman David Kerfoot said the team had been asked to pitch, in a relatively short period, a list of projects which could be brought forward.

“We threw everything at it which was a major piece of work. We submitted £52 million worth of projects. We had to prioritise them in terms of what was deliverable within 18 months.”

He said any funding for capital projects was welcome.

The LEP works with public and private sector partners to deliver economic growth through activities such as supporting growing businesses by coordinating existing business support; creating a skilled workforce and helping to unlock infrastructure investments for housing and employment sites.

“We believe our local economy can become greener, fairer and stronger and transform how we live, learn, work and visit in our region,” said David. “In line with that ambition, we have identified a number of ‘shovel ready’ projects which could potentially receive funding and these include digital infrastructure, improving skills in green technologies and creating jobs through developing new business parks. Once final funding decisions are made, there will be a range of projects in place which will deliver a positive impact for our area.”

The Press Love Local Business campaign is highlighting measures being taken towards supporting the economic revival of York and North Yorkshire.