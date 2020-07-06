TWO men and two women have been arrested after a driver was attacked with a hammer in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police want to hear from witnesses to an incident in Ashlands Road, Northallerton that happened at about 11.15pm on July 3 when two people in their 20s, who had been sitting in a parked car, were approached by a group of people in a small white van.
The driver of the car was attacked with a hammer and suffered injuries to his face, neck and back but did not require hospital treatment. The front passenger window of his vehicle was also smashed during the incident.
At around 1am the next day, further damage was caused to the victim’s vehicle and the passenger window was also smashed.
Two men aged 24 and 21 years-old, and two woman aged 19 and 23 years-old were arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage and and have been released under investigation.
A force spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for James Crawford. You can also email James.Crawford@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200112830."
Comments are closed on this article.