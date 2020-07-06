A NEW neighbourhood police sergeant for Pocklington says residents are extremely lucky to live in such a safe town with a low crime rate.
Sgt Helen McGill- Sanderson, of Humberside Police, said the types of crimes that were reported in the East Yorkshire town were things such as antisocial behaviour, criminal damage and shop theft.
"I know that these types of crimes can have a huge impact on those affected and it’s something I will continue to work on trying to reduce, but local residents are fortunate to have very little serious crime such as burglary and violence," she said. “One thing I am really keen to bring into Pocklington is working with young people to prevent future criminality.
"This is what we call ‘early intervention’ and I am hoping to make this a big part of how we work in our community. Sadly this project will have to wait until all Covid-19 restrictions are lifted and we are able to work directly with young people again."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment