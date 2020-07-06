YOUNG people across North Yorkshire are being encouraged to take part in this year’s Lifestyle Challenge.
The good citizenship scheme, led by North Yorkshire Police, is designed to get young people involved in community projects over the summer holidays.
This year it has undergone a few changes to take into account social distancing. But the ethos remains the same - to design and deliver worthwhile projects which make a real change in local communities and support the more vulnerable among us.
Lifestyle Challenge is open to young people who live in York and North Yorkshire who are aged between 8 and 18 years. They can join as individuals or in groups up to a maximum of six people. The idea is to design a project based on one of five set categories: Volunteer Hero, Community Challenge, Crime Buster Challenge, Care & Respect Challenge and the Educating Others Challenge and deliver it across the school summer holidays.
In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year North Yorkshire Police has made a slight change to the scheme. Where possible, face-to-face challenges can still be delivered – taking safety and current social distancing guidance into consideration. However, the force is also encouraging young people to think ‘outside-of-the-box’ and come up with innovative and exciting digital projects too. For more about the scheme and how to sign up, visit www.northyorkshire.police.co.uk/Lifestyle2020