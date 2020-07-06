YORK Racecourse has announced an extra £1.4 million in prize funds as racing gets underway this week.

The Knavesmire is about to embark on a six week programme, with 69 races being contested over nine racedays for a total of £3 million - approximately half of which is being invested by the racecourse and its long-standing sponsors. This injection of more than £1.4 million above agreed industry levels means that every race will be boosted in prize money.

Although racing resumed behind closed doors at the start of June, York has waited until Thursday July 9 to start the season.

The feature races in July will include the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes on July 9 and Sky Bet York Stakes on July 25 both to be run at £55,000. The Tattersalls Musidora on July 9, John Smith’s Silver Cup on July 18 and William Hill Summer Stakes on July 19 will each offer £40,000 to connections.

Race sponsors and York Racecourse will ensure all races include a best turned out horse award for racing staff. All the major contests will feature on ITV Racing, with the course working with its terrestrial broadcast partner to schedule five races each day live from the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival for the first time. Every race will continue to be shown live on Racing TV.

The racecourse says that things have been challenging, as more than 80 per cent of prior year annual revenues for York Racecourse flowed from the presence of a gathering, either on a raceday or as part of non raceday events programme. But money from off course betting partners, media rights, partnerships, sponsors as well as annual badge and boxholders, has enabled the course to put a racing programme together.

York Racecourse Chairman, Lord Grimthorpe, said: “Despite challenging circumstances for all, we have tried to put our best foot forward with an incredibly exciting race programme and an investment in prize money well above industry agreed levels. We are hugely appreciative and grateful for the wonderful support of our sponsors, annual badgeholders, partners and all who make York Racecourse so special. While we look forward to the day we can welcome the return of spectators and supporters to York Racecourse, in the meantime I hope that people will follow and enjoy the sport on their TVs and mobiles.”