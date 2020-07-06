JULIAN Sturdy has contacted the city council over concerns raised by parents that "too few" primary schools in York are currently opening their doors to all pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

The York Outer MP has welcomed the Government’s announcement, made last week, that all year groups will be returning to school from the beginning of September.

Although it remains up to schools to decide how many children they are currently able to safely accommodate, Mr Sturdy said he is concerned that City of York Council is "encouraging local schools to take an overly cautious approach."

Parents of children at several York primary schools have contacted Mr Sturdy to express their frustration that their school is still only accepting the children of key workers. They say that this is creating problems with childcare and home schooling as they seek to go back to work.

Mr Sturdy has written to City of York Council to ask them to explain the advice that they are giving to schools on the return of students from Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 prior to the end of the school year.

Mr Sturdy explained: "It is important that schools keep pace with the wider easing of the lockdown and it is crucial that they begin to accommodate more students as more and more parents go back to work.

"I have received concerning reports from parents around York that since lockdown was first eased, some schools have provided little or no expansion in the number of students that they are accepting back. Whilst I am pleased that from September, schools will be asked to reopen to all year groups, it is important that schools remain open to expanding access during these final weeks of the summer term."

The Press has contacted City of York Council for a response.