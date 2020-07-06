AN animal charity says it is braced for summer surge in abandoned pets after 257 calls in North Yorkshire last year.

The RSPCA is bracing itself for a surge in abandoned animals and fears the fallout from the Covid crisis could see more owners struggling to keep their pets.

Typically, the charity sees abandonment peak in the summer months. Between June and August 2019, 16,519 animals were reported abandoned to the RSPCA which accounts for 30 per cent of all animals reported abandoned that year.

During the three months since lockdown began, the RSPCA has received reports about 3,492 abandoned animals - about 40 calls a day - including 1,509 dogs, 1,165 cats, 299 small furries such as hamsters, guinea pigs and ferrets and 275 exotic pets.

Dermot Murphy, head of the RSPCA’s animal rescue teams, said: “During lockdown we’ve seen pets become a source of comfort and support for people and it appears many people have taken on new animals. Fortunately during this time we’ve dealt with fewer abandoned pets however we are worried that as lockdown eases, people return to work, go on holidays or struggle financially we will be facing a massive surge of animal abandonments.

“Sadly summer tends to bring with it a surge in abandoned animals. We don’t know why but it may be a combination of the warmer weather making people feel less guilty about dumping a pet to fend for themselves and people doing away on holiday abandoning pets instead of arranging care for them.”

During the summer months last year the charity received 257 reports about dumped animals in North Yorkshire.

What people can do if they’re struggling to care for their pets:

● Ask friends and family for help

● Contact your vet about payment plans, discounts or vouchers for neutering or any other treatment needed

● Get in touch with local rehoming charities for advice

● Visit the RSPCA website for welfare advice

Visit www.rspca.org.uk/abandonments.