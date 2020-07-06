ANOTHER day has passed without a patient dying from coronavirus at York or Scarborough Hospitals.
The York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust last saw a Covid-19 related death on June 18, with a total of 214 people having died at its hospitals after testing positive for the virus.
Nationwide, 15 people who had tested positive for the coronavirus were reported today to have died in English hospitals, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths to 28,904.
The patients were aged between 42 and 93 years old and all had known underlying health conditions.
Sunday and Monday’s figures tend to be considerably lower than those during the rest of the week because of delays in reporting cases at the weekend.