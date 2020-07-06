A YORK theatre will be lit up in red tonight to highlight the desperate plight of the performance industry.

The Joseph Rowntree Theatre in Haxby Road will be joining hundreds of live performance venues across the country as the industry seeks to highlight the current plight of the sector.

The #LightItInRed action is designed to draw attention to the critical condition of the UK live event and entertainment industry and its need for special government support to see it through to re-starting.

Currently, unlike other industries, there is no set date for live events, shows, festivals and performances to re-start after the COVID-19 shut down. It is estimated that the “creative sector” generates around £110 billion annually for the UK economy, based on figures from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

A rescue package was announced last night by the government pledging £1.57 billion to the sector.

A spokesperson for #LightItInRed said: “While we welcome the rescue package from the Government, we await clarification about what this means for freelancers, suppliers and those in the wider theatrical and events industry. We continue to light buildings red this evening to show we are still standing by to reopen.”

Dan Shrimpton, chair of the theatre’s board of trustees said: “We want to show our support for this movement. Our theatre is all about involvement and community and because of the generous support given to us by local company Technical Stage Services, we’ve been able to get the “Emergency Red” lighting set up quickly."

Just before the closure of theatres, the Joseph Rowntree Theatre launched its Raise the Roof appeal to raise a £90,000 shortfall for roof repairs, with the remaining costs coming from reserves.

A prolonged closure will result in the theatre needing to dip into those reserves to meet running costs, so the charity will be keeping a watch to see if it will be able to apply for grants or loans from the government's scheme.