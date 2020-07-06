A MAN was lured to a block of flats in York before being attacked and robbed by a gang of four men.

The victim was taken to the scene of the robbery, in Holgate Road, near the junction of Blossom Street, by a man aged around 19 or 20.

When they arrived at an area described as having a number of four storey flats, the victim, a man in his 40s, was set upon by a gang of four other men.

The attackers, also aged around 19-20 years-old and wearing dark clothing, stole the victim’s Jack Wolfskin jacket and a quantity of cash.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the robbery, which happened sometime between 12.30am and 1.30am on Saturday, July 4.

A police spokesperson said: "The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was treated for four cuts that required stitching, and swelling around the eye."

The man who led the victim to the attack is described as having dark hair, around 5ft 9ins tall and skinny build. He was wearing a black Berghaus jacket, black jogging bottoms and dark Nike air max trainers.

The spokesperson added: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about any groups of males aged around 19-20 that were hanging around near Blossom Street, Holgate Road and Lowther Terrace."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Harl Pattison. You can also email Harl.Pattison@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200112938.