YORK Hospital, The Bar Walls and Clifford's Tower all turned blue to mark the 72nd birthday of the NHS.
The city landmarks - as well as other well known sites around the country - were lit up in blue light on Saturday night.
The touching tribute came as York NHS staff said thank you for all the help they received during the worst days of the pandemic in a special video.
Released on Twitter to mark the anniversary, they listed the many items and other support given to York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust’s medical, professional and support staff.
At the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, the staff had to cope with the death of several people a day at York and Scarborough hospitals and care for dozens in the dedicated Covid-19 wards.
A final clap for carers was staged at 5pm on Sunday across the country to mark the anniversary of the founding of the NHS.