A NORTH Yorkshire village pub has been crowned the best dog-friendly pub in Yorkshire.

While pubs were shut during lockdown, Benchmark Kennels gathered votes in order to compile a top five dog friendly pubs in Yorkshire once pubs reopened.

And The Crown & Cushion at Welburn in Ryedale, which reopened to the public on Saturday (July 4), came out on top.

They received the majority of votes from dog owners and locals due to their 'gorgeous setting and friendly approach to dogs' joining their families for food or drinks.

One customer posted her vote with: “Crown & Cushion are so welcoming with dog biscuits at the ready.

“After a nice dog walk there’s nothing better than a lit fire for the dog to rest in front of, a nice glass of something & a bowl of chips.

“Muddy boots are also never an issue which can’t be helped in our lovely countryside full of wonderful walks to explore.”

Another local village that’s made the list is The Oak Tree at Helperby which came in at number 4, of which the judges said: "You can book a room with your dog or simply visit for a few drinks after a nice stroll, with a huge array of local beers, hand-pulled ales and delicious wines to choose from."

Last but by no means least on the list is the Rose & Crown in Sutton-on-the-Forest just outside York.

The judges say : "This pub is the heart of the village community, being the last standing pub in the village and offering a mean Sunday lunch.

"It’s ideal for those looking for an affordable place to stop off for a pint and a bite to eat after a long day out in York with it being just eight miles out of the city centre."

If you’re planning a walk followed by a pint or a weekend away, don’t forget to book a table in advance at your favourite dog-friendly pub via their website or give them a call.

Check out the results in full here.