A WOMAN from a village near York is looking to raise awareness of domestic abuse by taking on a different kind of challenge.

Amy Sinclair, who lives in Stillingfleet, has decided to bounce 10-miles on an adult-sized space hopper.

Amy said: “Everyone does running or cycling. I had a think about what might be different and grab people’s attention.

“My little boy is always on his space hopper, so that’s where the idea came from.”

Amy plans to bounce a mile each day until she reaches 10, all in aid of the Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS) charity, who Amy is a volunteer for.

Amy said she wants to help to raise awareness of the charity and the work they do.

Amy started the challenge from her home on Wednesday, where she was joined by Shelby, who has Down Syndrome.

She also met with her grandmother along her first route.

Amy’s 10-mile task is part of a wider challenge set by IDAS called the ‘Big Yorkshire Tour’.

Throughout July, the teams at IDAS are completing a variety of challenges to clock up miles towards their goal of completing a 300-mile virtual tour of Yorkshire.

The charity is also calling for the public to support their efforts by joining the tour.

Participants can choose the distance that they would like to cover and are invited to devise creative ways to cover the distance.

The challenge can be undertaken from home, in the garden or as part of regular daily exercise. Participants do not need to be from Yorkshire and activities must stay within the government guidelines.

You can support Amy’s efforts at: https://bit.ly/2YTqEAq

IDAS supports over 15,000 people affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence every year, providing lifesaving services.

Further information on the charity can be found at: https://www.idas.org.uk/