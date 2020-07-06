A-LEVEL students at a York college have put together a digital gaming exhibition in lockdown to showcase their talents.

During lockdown, students studying A-level computer science at York College have completed their final year projects and produced a digital showcase utilising their existing knowledge and taking part in on-line tutorials with their tutors.

Student Aden Mansen made a short 3D horror game titled ‘Siren’, in Unity; a cross platform games engine.

Using 3D graphics and game play footage he developed an interactive first person game where the user has to survive dangerous and unfamiliar surroundings.

Aden’s game has racked up over 100,000 views on YouTube, with 1,000 downloads on the game page: https://lonelyember.itch.io/siren

Aden said: “The game was made over a few weeks in Unity using C#, a language I had developed on in my computer science studies.

"The idea behind the game was to immerse players in an unnerving environment and force them to run from a large creature, all while providing professional looking modern graphics with an atmosphere to accompany them.

"I used my previous game development skills with my software development, time management skills and experience from my computer science project to develop this game and distribute it online.

"Next year, I will go on to study computer science at university and most likely to go into a job in the game development or software development industry.”

Other students have developed puzzle and arcade-style games using a variety of software.

"They have not only used the knowledge gained on the A-level course but have developed this further using their initiative.

Tutor Andy Stanway said he could not be prouder of his students’ achievements.

He said: “The digital technologies division at York College is greatly impressed with the initiative our students have shown, especially during lockdown, they have demonstrated real dedication to the subject.

"During what must have been a very challenging time, they have applied themselves extremely well and produced work worthy to use as a part of a portfolio for employment.

“Many second year A-level students are progressing to university in a related field of study and this work is ideal preparation for this.

"Some students have used Unity Games Engine to produce games and adapted work they started with their coursework and others have taken a different approach and learned completely new content such as web technologies and different programming languages. We wish them all well as they continue to the next stage of their careers.”