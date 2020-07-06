A VIDEO created by a woman from York has gone viral on popular social media platform, TikTok.

Christie Lilburn, who lives in the Acomb area, joined TikTok at the start of the nationwide lock down.

The 29-year-old said: “I’ve never done anything like this before, I’m quite a reserved person.

“I joined just to make my two kids laugh, it started as a joke really. It gave me something to do every day.”

After a few months making videos on the platform, one of Christie’s pieces has managed to go viral.

A post she made last week has now received over 2.1 million views by other TikTok users.

Christie, who works a a beautician in York, said: “It’s all very weird really. I was inspired to make the post by videos me, my brother and sister used to watch when we were younger.”

The video shows Christie dancing with a bunch of bananas with a backing song.

Christie said she has been receiving very positive messages from people, saying that her videos have “made their day.”

Christie has struggled with anxiety problems in the past, but she said making these videos on TikTok has helped her to overcome this and keep positive.

Her fiancé of 10 years, Tim Everett, said: “Christie turned to TikTok during lockdown as a way of finding it fun and cheering people up.”

Christie went on to say: “I think I’m going to carry on making the videos. It has massively helped with my anxiety. I have even had people duetting with me.”

You can find Christie’s TikTok page by searching ‘tik_tok_mummyxo’ on the application.

TikTok is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service. It is used to create short dance, lip-sync, comedy and talent videos.