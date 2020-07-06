CHARITIES and community groups across York are being given the chance to receive a helping hand in their coronavirus recovery programme – thanks to a leading builders merchant.
Selco Builders Warehouse, which has 68 branches across England and Wales, including in York, is offering charities and community groups from anywhere in the UK the chance to benefit from its six-month Selco Stars campaign.
Each month, two good causes will receive £500 worth of building materials to improve their facility or assist with a project, with the 12 finalists then going into a public vote for the chance to win £5,000 cash in early 2021.
The organisation which finishes second in the public vote will receive £1,250 to mark Selco’s 125th anniversary this year.
The scheme is open to any charity or group which provides a benefit to its local community and entry can be made by explaining in no more than 100 words how they would use the building materials or money to benefit them.
Entries can be made by filling in a form on the Selco website: www.selcobw.com/stars
The company’s branch in York is situated on Osbaldwick Link Road, off Hull Road.
Carine Jessamine, Selco marketing director, said: “So many organisations across York which do sterling work in their community struggle to make building projects or renovations happen due to a lack of funding, so the chance to win materials will offer a huge helping hand.”