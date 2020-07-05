KAYAKERS have found a body in the River Ouse in York.
Police divers and York Rescue Boat have been searching the river for days for 55-year-old Nick Gunnell.
He has been missing since he was last seen at his home address in Holgate Road at 11.20am on Tuesday.
His family have been told about the discovery.
This afternoon, kayakers told police they had seen a body on the river between Scarborough Bridge and Clifton Bridge.
Police recovered the body and informed the coroner.
A post mortem will be carried out and the body will be formally identified.
North Yorkshire Police said at the start of the search they were "extremely concerned" for Mr Gunnell's welfare.
It is believed he visited a business in Oxford Street shortly after he went missing.
Extensive searches were carried out on Tuesday across the city and continued well into the night.
York Rescue Boat joined in with patrols along the river.
By Wednesday evening, the search was concentrated on the River Ouse. Police divers went into the water upstream of Lendal Bridge near Museum Gardens.
