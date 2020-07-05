York MP Rachael Maskell has spoken of the sacrifice and devotion of NHS staff and carers.

On the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service she described how some had foregone the company of their families to care for others.

And she called for a "long overdue" pay rise for NHS and care staff.

The York Central MP said: “I am immensely proud of the extraordinary work that NHS and care staff have done so far during this crisis. I have been struck by their professionalism, care and commitment to each and every patient. They have gone beyond their duty to serve us and ensure that the nation is cared for during this difficult time.

“I know, in York, of the sacrifices that have been made in their personal lives, including limiting contact with their own families, to ensure that they are able to care for our loved ones as if they were their own. They deserve all of our respect, admiration and support.

"I want to pay tribute to all NHS and care staff, as well as all those who have followed the rules and stayed safe during lockdown. It is because of them that we have seen a levelling off of COVID-19 cases and deaths in York, but we are not through this crisis yet, so must do everything we can to get through this as soon as possible.

“As we all come together again to clap for our excellent NHS and care staff, I also want our NHS and care staff to receive a pay rise, now long overdue.

“Let’s also commit ourselves to remaining safe as the lockdown is eased in order to ensure that the progress made in limiting the spread of the virus in York is not jeopardised. I strongly urge the people of York to avoid taking any unnecessary risks which could contribute to a second spike of the virus and risk overwhelming our NHS and care services.”

She was speaking on the day people across the country prepare to mark the birthday by clapping on their doorsteps.

City landmarks were lit up in blue yesterday evening in tribute to the NHS.