YORK and Scarborough Hospitals have clocked up two and a half weeks without a patient dying from coronavirus.
The last coronavirus death in the two hospitals was on June 18.
In total 214 people have died in the two hospitals after testing positive for the virus.
Today's NHS England coronavirus figures reveal that 18 people have been recorded as dying in English hospitals in the last 24 hours.
Only one of them was in Yorkshire and the North-east.
The total number of deaths in English hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus is now 28,888.
The UK figures will be released later today.
Sunday and Monday's figures tend to be considerably lower than those during the rest of the week because of delays in reporting cases at the weekend.