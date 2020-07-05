PUBLIC worship has begun at York Minster for the first time since March 16.

A small number of worshippers attended yesterday's Evening Prayer with strict social distancing measures in place.

Today's service schedule is Morning Prayer at 10am, Holy Communion at 11am and Evening Prayer at 4pm.

All services are said and communion is only given in bread with no drinking from a common cup.

The Dean of York, the Right Rev Dr Jonathan Frost, said: "We are delighted to open our doors again to welcome people for public worship and to explore this magnificent sacred space.

"Over the last few weeks we have welcomed many for individual prayer, but to gather again for worship - with relevant physical distancing measures in place - will be a huge encouragement for many."

Staff and clergy wear face masks and visors to welcome worshippers, a one-way system is in place and hand sanitiser is available.

Services are shorter and simpler than normal, with no congregational singing or hand-shaking.

No services are scheduled for tomorrow, but for the rest of the week, there will be Morning Prayer at 7.30am followed by Holy Communion and Evening Prayer at 5.30pm.

Tourists and sightseeing is still not allowed, and the cathedral is open for private prayer in the afternoon.