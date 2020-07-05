York NHS staff have said thank you to all the help they received during the worst days of the pandemic in a special video.
Released on Twitter to mark the 72th birthday of the NHS, they list the many items and other support given to York Teaching Hospital Trust's medical, professional and support staff.
Time and time again, they say Thank you.
At its peak, they had to cope with the death of several people a day coronavirus in York and Scarborough hospitals and care for dozens in the dedicated Covid-19 wards.
So many donations flooded in, particularly of food, York Hospital had to send out a plea to ease back because staff had so much.
There were also donations to help patients, such as iPads to enable them to talk to their nearest and dearest.
View the video here:
Happy 72nd anniversary to the NHS. 🥳🎈🎉 We want to celebrate by thanking everyone for what they have done to support us, and each other through this pandemic. From us to you… all of you - thank you. 💙 #ThankYouTogether pic.twitter.com/OK1t0SQseF— York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (@YorkTeachingNHS) July 5, 2020
