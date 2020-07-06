STEAM trains will start pulling out of York railway station again later this month as the lockdown eases.

West Coast Railways says its Scarborough Spa and Dalesman excursion trains will get back on track from July 31, after the pandemic delayed a planned June launch.

A spokesman said the three historic locos used will include 'Scots Guardsman,' which featured in the iconic 1936 black and white documentary Night Mail film, which had the soundtrack of W H Auden’s classic poem.

Another loco, 'British India Line,' hauled the very first Bournemouth Belle train and used to pull the legendary Atlantic Coast Express from London to Exeter.

"The Scarborough Spa Express will be diesel-hauled from Carnforth in Lancashire to York before a steam locomotive takes over," he said.

"The Dalesman will be pulled by a diesel engine from York as far as Hellifield and then steam-hauled over the spectacular Settle to Carlisle line.

"Special safety measures are being introduced on both trains following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Social distancing will reduce the number of seats in the vintage former British Railways carriages and all passengers will have to wear face masks while on board.

“Obviously safety of our passengers, staff and the local communities are of paramount importance.

“So we have reduced the number of seats and only members of the same family or ‘social pods’ will be allowed to sit together.

“But we are confident that that none of these measures will detract from a great day out on our trains.

The trips will run on a weekly basis to Scarborough and fortnightly for the Dales until September.