THE owner of a York restaurant which has lain boarded up since the lockdown started still isn't able to say when the boardings will be removed and the restaurant will reopen its doors.
Restaurants were allowed by the Government yesterday but Loch Fyne, a seafood restaurant in Walmgate, was among those which weren't rushing to welcome customers back.
Owner Greene King told The Press it was intending to reopen the restaurant but it wouldn't be in the first phase of its reopening of pubs and restaurants across the country, which start tomorrow.
The company reassured seafood fans that the boarding was just there as a temporary security measure and did not signify any intention to close the restaurant permanently.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment