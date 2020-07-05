FEARS of large scale drunken disorder in York city centre on the first night after the pubs reopened failed to materialise.

North Yorkshire Police were out in force both before and during the evening.

They were kept busy and one tweeted that at least two officers were assaulted.

But generally people behaved responsibly.

Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker said: "It was busy but no more than a usual Saturday night,"

He thanked everyone who had worked to make the evening go relatively smoothly.

Among the incidents his officers coped with were drink and drug drivers, dealing with a person who needed mental health care, preventing a suicide and assisting vulnerable, elderly and young people.

There was rowdy and anti-social behaviour but police said they were only small incidents and there were no significant or large incidents related to the pubs reopening.

Mr Walker said: “My thanks to everyone who enjoyed last night responsibly and to the licensees who have worked hard over the past weeks to prepare for opening.

"It’s inevitable that with alcohol consumption comes anti-social behaviour and we were prepared for an increase in demand.”

Several pubs and restaurants in the city centre remain closed because their landlords have decided they don't have sufficient coronavirus safety measures in place.

During the day, the force's licensing team checked pubs and other licensed premises that were open and reported that all the ones they visited had worked hard to make their premises safe.