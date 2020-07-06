ANOTHER York cinema has confirmed it will not be reopening until the end of July - at the earliest.

Vue says the worldwide rescheduling of the release dates of big movies Mulan and Tenet has prompted it to review its opening dates and it will begin a phased reopening of its cinemas in the UK from July 31.

However, a spokesman was unable to say whether its complex at Clifton Moor, which underwent a major refurbishment last year, will be among those opening its doors on that date.

A spokesman said:“Having taken comprehensive steps to safeguard our staff and customers, Vue is ready to welcome back customers to its UK cinemas to enjoy the escapism of the big screen experience.

"We know from successfully re-opening cinemas across Europe – including some 70 sites in Germany, Denmark, Holland, Lithuania, Poland and Italy – that audiences after lockdown are itching to enjoy the big screen experience again, with the added reassurance of rigorous new operating protocols and appropriate physical distancing.

"We also want to offer a great choice of content for the big screen experience and, despite having many classic films and recent releases lined up to whet the appetite of cinema audiences this summer, the worldwide rescheduling of the release dates of Mulan and Tenet has prompted us to review our opening dates.

"Under this revised plan, we will begin a phased reopening of our cinemas in the UK from July 31. From the moment we reopen, customers will be met with a host of quality classics including the 10th anniversary edition of Chris Nolan’s Inception and George Lucas’s Empire Strikes Back, as well as popular Event cinema such as National Theatre Live’s critically acclaimed Fleabag.

"This line up will be complemented by the eagerly awaited launch of major new titles such as Tenet and Mulan, which are now due in mid-August.

"Cinema has gone from strength to strength in recent years and after a record start to 2020 we are committed to bringing back the cinema experience as quickly and safely as possible.”

The Press reported last week that the reopening of Cineworld's cinema at Monks Cross had been delayed from July 10 to July 31 and City Screen York in Coney Street would not be opening until July 31 at the earliest.

Everyman said it was reopening its cinemas in phases but could not say when its cinema in Blossom Street would open its doors again.