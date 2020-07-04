Police have warned drug users to avoid blue tablets after a man collapsed in York.
He was found unconscious in a garden this morning having apparently taken some blue tablets and was taken to hospital.
Officers found more blue tablets with him and fear that potentially contaminated drugs are in circulation.
North Yorkshire Police are now investigating whether the incident is related to suspected drug deaths elsewhere in the country.
They are warning drug users to be very cautious if they are offered blue tablets or already have some.
They are also investigating how the man came to have the drugs.
He is currently in hospital receiving medical treatment.
Anyone with health concerns should seek medical advice or in an emergency call 999.