RAILWAY staff have helped more than 10,000 people with hidden disabilities to travel on LNER trains in a year.
The passengers have all received a lanyard and assistance card from the York-based railway company in the first year of the Sunflower Lanyard scheme..
The lanyards alert train and platform staff that the wearer has a disability such as autism or dementia which is not obvious.
Claire Ansley, LNER’s customer experience director said: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We want to make it as easy as possible for people to travel with us and for customers to have the best possible experience.
“For people with hidden disabilities, it understandably can be an unnerving experience travelling on public transport. We’re delighted that there has been so much support for the Sunflower Lanyard scheme. We hope we can continue making journeys more comfortable for many more customers and wish to develop the scheme further to enhance their experience.”
More than 50 LNER staff have been trained as sunflower ambassadors to help customers with hidden disabilities.