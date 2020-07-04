YORK Hospital continues to report no more coronavirus deaths.
NHS England confirmed today that the total deaths at York Teaching Hospital Trust, which includes Scarborough Hospital, remains at 214.
The last coronavirus death in the trust's hospital was on June 18.
The total who have died in English hospitals rose today by 39 to 28,871.
The most recent patients to die were aged between 45 and 99 and all had known underlying health conditions.
The UK figure, including deaths outside hospital, will be released later today.