THE TABLES are out in Parliament Street and the riverbank as York city centre begins to look more like the city centre used to look.

Queues formed outside barbers in different parts of the city early this morning.

Both barbers and hairdressers have started what they expect to be weeks of non-stop work removing months of lockdown hair growth and dealing with lockdown hair disasters.

Some restaurants and pubs reopened for customers with bookings online and no bar service.

York Bar Walls gates were unlocked to create the longest one-way pavement in the city.

St Wilfrids was calling the faithful to worship in the morning while York Minister prepared to welcome the faithful to Evening Prayer instead of Evensong because communal singing is still not allowed.

Tourists will not be readmitted until next weekend.

One famous queue has still absent from the city centre - Bettys' cafe is closed though its shop has been open from some time.

Outside the Waterfront, Christabelle Day and James Harrison were among the first customers - for a hot drink. It was too early for alcohol.

They have missed the socialising side of pub life and the chance to see friends they haven't seen for many weeks.

"We feel 100 per cent safe," said James after seeing the anti-Covid-19 and social distancing measures in place.

They chose the pub because he used to drink there before the lockdown and trusts the landlord has done everything necessary to protect customers and staff.

They plan to go to a Pocklington pub they also know this evening for their first pub pint in months.

At The Terrace on Fossgate, even customers who had booked weren't allowed in until there was room inside.

In Parliament Street al fresco dining was back with Lucky Days staff busy serving tables outside the cafe.

Pret A Manger also put its tables out.