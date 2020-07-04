THIS Public Health England map shows - at a glance - how York's coronavirus rate currently compares with the rest of the north.
The map shows total numbers of confirmed cases per 100,000 resident population, with darker shades indicating higher rates.
York's current rate is 427.8, meaning the City of York Council area has had a confirmed total of 427.8 cases per 100,000 population - a relatively low figure and so the shade of blue is relatively pale.
The rate for the North Yorkshire County Council area is 408.3, similar to York's and so North Yorkshire is a similar shade of light blue.
However, the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area has a rate of 480.8 confirmed cases per 100,000, and this higher rate means it has a slightly darker shade of blue.
But Bradford has a much darker shade of blue, because its current rate is 764.7 per 100,000 population.
Hull,with a rate of 588.2, and Middlesbrough, with 673.8, are somewhere between York and Bradford's figures and colours on the map.
Comments are closed on this article.