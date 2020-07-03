TWO York youngsters have cycled 100km each to raise money for local charity, Restore York.
Katy, eight, and Tommy, six, spent a week of lockdown doing the sponsored cycle, to mark the tenth anniversary of the charity.
They pedalled hard every day for a week, in wind, rain and sun to reach their target, and raised nearly £800. Their little sister Emily, four, joined them for 35km as well.
They said they wanted to keep fit and busy and also to do something to help other people.
A spokesman for Restore York said it was special to the children, as their father, Ed Hambleton, co-founded it in 2010, and they had grown up aware of the need to provide homes for people who would otherwise be homeless.
He said that this year, with the charity having housed 176 people from across York over the decade, Ed was stepping aside as chief executive.
Ed said: “This ride was a great way for the children to be involved in celebrating all that Restore has achieved."
