THREE men have been charged with stealing lead from the roofs of five village churches in East Yorkshire.
Paul Buica, 25, of George Street, Birmingham, Constantin Motescu, 31, of Stebbings, Sutton Hill, Telford and Luarentiu Sucea, 38, of George Street, Birmingham, are accused of stealing lead from churches in Sigglesthorne, Hutton, Harpham, Bransburton and Langtoft.
Humberside Police said they all appeared at court recently charged with the offences and also a number of offences in Lincolnshire.
Inspector Rob Cocker said: “This is an excellent outcome and I am sure it will reassure the rural community that we can and will arrest those responsible for crimes in our towns and villages.
“These thefts have a huge impact on the churches involved, not only financially, the damage often caused can take months to repair, impacting on their services and support to the local community. It also has a big impact on the local residents too who value their local heritage.
“I would ask people to still remain vigilant and keep an eye on their local historic buildings as, although these three men have been charged, there may be others who would want to commit crime in our communities. Always report suspicious activity to us and we will act on your information.”
