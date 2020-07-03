WEDDINGS will resume tomorrow at York Register Office, with six happy couples set to tie the knot.

City of York Council said recent government advice meant weddings could resume and the authority had been working on plans so that the Register Office in Bootham could safely hold them.

A spokeswoman said that as with other Register Offices in the region and in line with government advice, the council is maintaining 2 metres social distancing.

"This means initially eight guests (excluding the couple and officiants) will be allowed in the large room in use, in addition to the small witness only weddings which remain as two witnesses only as normal," she said.

"While it is not possible to safely accommodate higher numbers at the register office the council is actively seeking alternative venues that would allow 30 people to attend and will make further announcements should this be possible.

"Six weddings are booked for this weekend and we hope the couples have a fantastic day and happy marriage.

"We continue to offer couples the chance to postpone their weddings at no extra cost should they wish to in the current circumstances."

She said changes were also being made at York Crematorium, which could now welcome up to eighteen people excluding the funeral director and clergy or celebrant in the main crematorium chapel.

"Due to the size of the small chapel and the need to maintain social distancing, the number in the small chapel is being kept at five," she said.

"Numerous safety measures remain in place. The council will also be working with funeral directors and staff to review how the changes to the 2m rule may work in practice to potentially allow higher numbers of mourners to attend.

"Once the restrictions have been fully lifted, the council will ensure that services of remembrance at York Crematorium will be offered to all families and a city-wide multi-faith remembrance ceremony will be held, supported by local faith leaders and the Council.

"York Minster has also confirmed that a special memorial service to comfort relatives and friends bereaved during the Coronavirus pandemic will take place at the Minster, when such events can take place."