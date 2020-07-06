BARRIERS put up to prevent vehicles from entering York resembled 'some kind of 1970s inner city riot control' and had turned shoppers away, claimed a city centre retailer.

Marcus Doyle contacted City of York Council in dismay, saying the ugly barriers gave the impression the road was closed and were heavily reducing an already low footfall.

Within 24 hours, officials from the council and the York BID had responded to his concerns, and agreed to improve the visual appearance to help attract trade, he said.

Marcus, who owns The Yorkshire Soap Company and The Imaginarium, praised their swift action and support.

"To get someone out from the council within 24 hours and who listened and seemed to take on board what we are saying is really positive.

"I was very angry about it. To put that 1970s road block there, it’s horrendous. A city as beautiful as ours shouldn’t be controlled by a bright orange barrier," he said.

He said the barriers resembled those used for a major incident, such as a bomb scare.

"People come to it and 50 to 70 per cent of people turn around and go down another street. It is a big sign, saying 'do not enter'."

He had also raised concerns about the cost to the tax payer of the barriers being manned throughout the day, questioning why the money wasn't being invested in an automated rise and fall system or the bollard system seen at other day closure points in the city.

The council official agreed it was a strong negative message. They have created such a positive space but given it such a negative message. It needs a sign saying 'closed for your own safety' or 'pedestrial area for traffic-free shopping'.

Marcus has seven Yorkshire Soap Company shops and said the York and Leeds branches were about 50 per cent down, unlike Beverley, Knaresborough and Hebden Bridge whose sales were up on last year.

"I am not predicting a huge upturn until the middle of July."

He said staff had been brought back on their contracted hours