A WREATH has been laid near York Minster to honour the fallen in a battle of 76 years ago.
The socially distanced ceremony in Dean's Park was organised by the Kohima Educational Trust to mark the 76th anniversary of Battle of Kohima in 1944.
The Dean of York, Dr Jonathan Frost, laid a wreath and gave a short address on behalf of the Trust, reading an account from a Private Soldier who had sought protection in his trench whilst praying for the 2nd Division to come and provide reinforcements.
Representatives from 2 Signal Regiment, based at Imphal Barracks, along with a Bugler, were also in attendance.
Organisers said the ceremony normally brought together everyone who wished to remember the battle and in particular those who did not come home but Covid-19 restrictions meant a small gathering of only six people was possible at the event, which was filmed and can be seen at www.kohimaeduationaltrust.net