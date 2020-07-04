A FORMER dental laboratory in York city centre is set to be demolished - to make way for 14 new flats.

Developers North Star have applied for planning permission to remove the vacant York Dental Laboratory building at 11 The Crescent and replace it with a block of flats.

The building is set to be up to three and a half storeys high - with studio and two-bedroom apartments.

A planning statement says: "On the basis that the Site has been vacant for a sustained period of time, it is considered that it’s redevelopment will bring about a number of benefits.

“The site presents an interesting opportunity to replace a tired mid-twentieth century building in a conservation area with a contextual design that responds to both the railway and The Crescent.

"Conversion of the existing building would not represent an effective or efficient use of the site and would not bring about any of the heritage benefits associated with the proposals which are the subject of this application."

Under the scheme, there would be 11 studio apartments and three two-bedroom flats.

Each will have indoor cycle storage.

The plans have been submitted by the same developers that are seeking to redevelop 9 The Crescent, next door to live music site The Crescent Community Venue.

The planning application says: “The area is undergoing a transformation with a number of underused and vacant buildings being the subject of redevelopment proposals.

“The architecture of the area is predominantly influenced by the railway station constructed in 1877 and has little relationship with the rest of the city.

“The site consists of approximately 0.03 hectares of developed land that is not currently in use.

"In terms of the general principle of the development it has been demonstrated that due the low architectural value of the property and the benefits arising from redevelopment, that the proposed residential apartments are acceptable and make an effective and efficient use of a highly sustainable city centre site."

The 0.3-hectare site is currently vacant.