THE latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that there have been a further three cases of coronavirus recorded in the York area since yesterday.
The figures show that the total, which includes both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases, is now at 898 for the City of York Council area.
The total for the North Yorkshire County Council is now at 2,509, while the total for the East Riding of Yorkshire stands at 1,633.
The pillar 1 cases are lab-confirmed by PHE, while pillar 2 cases are a collaborative effort from commercial partners in England and tests people in the wider population.
The total number of cases in the UK stands at 284,276, with 44,131 of these sadly resulting in a death.