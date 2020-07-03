FREE car parking and discounts are being offered as a city centre hotel in York reopens after the coronavirus lockdown.
Park Inn by Radisson York City Centre is welcoming back visitors from Monday, July 6, with a new cleanliness and hygiene programme.
“Our goal is to offer the best possible hotel stays for our guests and we have further strengthened our existing rigorous sanitation, cleanliness and disinfection guidelines to ensure all visitors have clean and safe stays with us. We are thrilled to be re-opening our doors and look forward to welcoming our guests back,” said Dinesh Kunder, general manager at the hotel.
Safety steps include:
- Increased cleaning and disinfection frequency of all areas, particularly high-touch items
- Stations installed with alcohol-based hand sanitiser and gloves at the front entrance and hotel public areas
- All room keys disinfected and presented safely upon check-in
- Express check-out process available for guests to minimise contact
- Cash-free methods of payments
- Door hangers displayed with cleaning and disinfection procedures in each room
- Comprehensive hygiene and preventions training programs for team members
- Team members provided with Personal Protective Equipment such as masks and gloves
Park Inn by Radisson York City Centre is offering complimentary car parking until July 31, subject to availability, and a discount of up to 25 per cent on stays before August 31, 2020.
The hotel’s bar and restaurant remain closed but a takeaway breakfast option is available.