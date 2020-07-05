PLANS to turn a former mine into a camping and glamping site are set to get the go ahead.

The North Selby Mine site, off the A19 near Escrick, is set to be turned into a holiday hotspot.

Harworth Estates Investments Limited has applied for planning permission to redevelop the former deep coal mine.

The new caravan and camping site would also have a reception, shop and cafe or bar.

A report prepared for City of York Council's planning committee says there would be 434 pitches - and that the main issues raised about the development are a potential increase in traffic at the junction with the A19 and the impact permanent accommodation would have on local services.

The report says two residents have objected to the plans - saying the campsite would increase pollution and traffic. The council's economic growth department also raised concerns about the use of a key site.

It said: "In light of York's existing challenges around the provision of suitable employment land for attracting inward investment and facilitating business growth, the application represents a poor use of the site and the applicants should adopt a more ambitious vision for the site that will add greater value to York's economy."

The site lies in the Green Belt, but planning officers concluded: " It is considered that the benefits that would be provided by the scheme, when taken together, being the re-use of previously developed land, tourism and investment in the local economy and biodiversity benefits, are of sufficient weight to clearly outweigh the Green Belt harm."

They say that caravans should be for holidays only - and not used as a person's main home.

The application is due to be discussed at a virtual planning meeting on Thursday at 10.30am.